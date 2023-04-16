Video: Arsenal star blasts crucial penalty wide vs West Ham

Arsenal currently lead West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium and they have missed the chance to go two goals ahead as Bukayo Saka blasted a penalty wide.

Mikel Arteta’s side went 2-0 ahead after just 10 minutes in the match through goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. The Gunners then allowed West Ham back into the match after giving a penalty away, which was converted by Said Benrahma.

The Hammers finished the second half strongly but at the start of the second 45, Bukayo Saka had the chance to kill off the game with a penalty but the England star blasted the ball wide.