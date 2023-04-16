Video: Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard blow West Ham away within 10 minutes

Arsenal have stormed into a 2-0 lead at the London Stadium against West Ham as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard have put the Gunners 2-0 ahead after 10 minutes.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes in as Jesus tapped in a Ben White cross at the back post. It only took three minutes more for that lead to double as Odegaard impressively volleyed home a Martinelli cross.

This is the response Mikel Arteta would have been looking for after Man City’s win yesterday as the Gunners are showing that they are going nowhere.

A FANTASTIC team goal for Arsenal! Gabriel Jesus slots home ?? pic.twitter.com/zXIAD95b51 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2023

Arsenal are running RAMPANT! IT'S 2-0 after nine minutes ? pic.twitter.com/JHq95Old5K — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2023

A dream start for the Gunners at the London Stadium! ?: @USANetwork | #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/rcu2nmjis7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 16, 2023