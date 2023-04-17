Manchester United keen on potential £130m-plus transfer, player will have final say

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

This would be an ambitious move for the Red Devils, especially as it looks like Bellingham is now expected to cost more than £130million, according to the Times.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the finest young talents in world football at the moment, and it won’t be easy for any club to win the race for his signature in what will surely be a fierce battle for his signature.

Man Utd look to be on their way back up, though, with Erik ten Hag doing some impressive work since taking over at Old Trafford, with the club now looking in a strong position to finish in the top four.

That could help them attract a talent like Bellingham, but the Times insist the player himself is in no hurry to rush into a move.

According to their report, the 19-year-old could wait until summer 2024 if it means he’s then more likely to get the right transfer for him.

That could mean that United will be made to wait for Bellingham, but they could really do with a midfielder of his calibre coming in sooner.