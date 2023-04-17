Man United star facing uncertain future as contract talks fail to progress

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has reportedly been left ‘unimpressed’ by the Red Devils’ attempts to extend his contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the veteran shot-stopper and United have so far failed to make any kind of progress in extending his stay at Old Trafford.

After opting against triggering a one-year extension, United know that De Gea, 32, will be out of contract at the end of the season, and although the club faces the possibility of losing the Spaniard for free, they have come up short in their efforts to renegotiate a new deal.

Although the former Atletico Madrid keeper is believed to be happy at Old Trafford and is showing no signs of wanting a move away, failure to reach an agreement will certainly see him move on at the end of the current campaign.

Understood to be the Red Devils’ highest-paid player, United are understandably eager to cut the 32-year-old’s earnings, especially as he is unlikely to remain Erik Ten Hag’s number one for much longer.

However, unless the two parties can reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial, United’s fanbase could be forced to bid farewell to one of their longest-serving players.

Since being signed by legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011, De Gea, who has represented Spain on 45 occasions, has recorded 186 clean sheets from 534 matches in all competitions.

