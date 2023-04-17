Newcastle United reportedly look to be showing an interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who could be on the move in this summer’s transfer window.

The England international looks likely to be a tempting option for a number of clubs, with Newcastle said to be alongside Brighton and Borussia Dortmund in eyeing him up at the moment, according to the Daily Mail.

Gallagher shone on loan at Crystal Palace last season, but he’s no longer playing regularly now that he’s back at Chelsea, who were supposedly prepared to let him go in January.

The Mail’s report claims that the Blues accepted £45million for Gallagher, though he chose to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge on that occasion.

Now it surely makes sense for Gallagher to think again and take up an offer from exciting projects like Newcastle or Brighton, while he could also do well to challenge himself abroad at a club like Dortmund if they continue to track him.

The Mail also claim Newcastle have checked on Chelsea’s Mason Mount as another option in midfield, though he looks likely to be too expensive.