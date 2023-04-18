Arsenal interested in Declan Rice alternative also wanted by Chelsea

As we hurtle towards the business end of the current 2022/23 Premier League season, so clubs up and down the country will be positioning themselves to be at the head of the queue for the best players available on the market.

Declan Rice has long been coveted by a number of English top-flight clubs, however, the West Ham captain is unlikely to come cheap and that could put off potential suitors.

Particularly when there are other players available at what’s expected to be a fraction of the price.

In the recent past, Goal.com quoted West Ham manager David Moyes’ words on a potential sale price for his captain, and it won’t be a surprise to learn that the Hammers want a new British record amount for their player.

With Southampton likely to be relegated this season unless they can pull themselves out of the downward spiral that they’ve been on, there’s a strong likelihood that they will need to get rid of players.

One of those is expected to be highly-rated young star, Romeo Lavia, who joined from Man City a year ago and who 90Min suggest that both Chelsea and Arsenal are taking a look at Man United and Newcastle are also credited with tentative admiration of the player.

At 19 years of age, Lavia is a bright midfield talent but is very short on chance creation and goals, which makes him a surprise choice for the London sides, both of whom will be looking to win the biggest prizes next term.

According to WhoScored, Lavia has managed just one goal and one assist in 27 games in all competitions, and that surely won’t be good enough for any prospective Premier League club – regardless of how cheap he may be.