Chelsea team news: Lampard makes baffling decision as Blues attempt to turnaround two-goal deficit against Real Madrid

Tuesday night sees Chelsea having to find three unanswered goals against reigning Champions League holders, Real Madrid, to progress to the semi finals, so Frank Lampard’s team selection is more than a little baffling.

The former midfielder has lost three games out of three since being parachuted in by owner, Todd Boehly, and a fourth defeat in a row really will see the chickens come home to roost.

Stamford Bridge should be rocking for what has become one of the classic European ties, however, goals win games and Lampard has only picked one striker.

The starting XI has Kai Havertz up front, but with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix left on the bench.

The service into the centre-forward is therefore going to have to be first-class to give him any chance of hauling his side back into the tie, with the runners from midfield making sure that they pick up any second balls.

With an expected back three again of Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah, it means that Reece James and Marc Cucurella will have licence to get forward whilst the midfield three of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Enzo Fernandez need to stifle the creativity of the away side.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham and Newcastle target told he can leave current Premier League club in the summer Exclusive: Liverpool confident over transfer targets as they plan for alternatives with ‘Bellingham budget’ Mason Mount’s potential move from Chelsea to Liverpool edges closer

Conor Gallagher might be expected to play just off of Havertz or utilised in a free, roaming role in order to move Real’s defenders out of position in order to create the space the hosts need.

It’s a high-risk strategy from the manager, but sometimes risk brings reward.