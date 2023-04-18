Tottenham and Newcastle target told he can leave current Premier League club in the summer

Southampton are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League and if the Saints go down, the club have told star player James Ward-Prowse that he can leave during the upcoming transfer window.

That is according to talkSPORT, who report that Southampton’s relegation would see numerous Premier League clubs try and make a move for the 28-year-old midfielder.

Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are admirers of Ward-Prowse with all three clubs looking to add to their midfield in the summer.

Creativity is something Spurs’ midfield lacks, whilst West Ham are in the market for Declan Rice’s replacement; with Newcastle on the verge of Champions League football next season, Eddie Howe is going to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign and Ward Prowse would be an upgrade on some of the Magpies’ current stars.

The England international is mostly known for his set pieces, with the Southampton star often dubbed the best free-kick taker the Premier League has ever seen.

Ward-Prowse’s skillset goes beyond that and whoever gets the 28-year-old in the summer could be getting a hell of a deal considering his fee will be affected by relegation.

