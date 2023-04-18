Video: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao provides assist of the season with insane run vs Napoli

AC Milan
Posted by

AC Milan have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after Olivier Giroud gives the Rossoneri the lead against Napoli, but it was Rafael Leao’s run that stole the show. 

Napoli have been the dominant team in the opening part of the match but it was the away side that had the best chance to take the lead. However, Olivier Giroud missed a penalty as it was saved by Alex Meret.

The France international would make up for it by breaking the deadlock but it was Leao who stole the show. The Portuguese winger went on a long run from inside his own half and nobody could stop the 23-year-old.

Leao then had the composure to pick out Giroud which has given Milan a huge advantage in the tie.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Everton will find it ‘difficult’ to keep hold of major star this summer because of ‘financial situation’
PSG register interest in Premier League star wanted by Manchester United
Video: AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud misses huge penalty vs Napoli that would have clinched tie
More Stories Rafael Leao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.