Video: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao provides assist of the season with insane run vs Napoli

AC Milan have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after Olivier Giroud gives the Rossoneri the lead against Napoli, but it was Rafael Leao’s run that stole the show.

Napoli have been the dominant team in the opening part of the match but it was the away side that had the best chance to take the lead. However, Olivier Giroud missed a penalty as it was saved by Alex Meret.

The France international would make up for it by breaking the deadlock but it was Leao who stole the show. The Portuguese winger went on a long run from inside his own half and nobody could stop the 23-year-old.

Leao then had the composure to pick out Giroud which has given Milan a huge advantage in the tie.

Giroud wasn't going to miss that one! Leão with one of the best solo runs you will ever see