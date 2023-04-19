Arsenal willing to offer close to €100 million for 24-year-old midfielder

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in recent months.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder is expected to leave the Hammers at the end of the season and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League.

Arsenal’s qualification for the Champions League is pretty much guaranteed and the Gunners could certainly use a player like him.

Mikel Arteta will have to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey and the England international seems like an ideal fit.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Gunners are preparing a record offer to sign the player. Apparently, they would be willing to offer close to €100 million to sign the player in the summer.

Given the fact that Rice will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the season, it could prove to be a lucrative offer for West Ham and the Hammers are likely to accept it. They will not want to lose a key player like Rice on a free transfer next summer.

Rice has proven his quality in the Premier League with West Ham and he deserves to play for a bigger club now. A move to Arsenal would be the ideal step up in his career. He would be able to showcase his qualities in the Champions League and a move to the north London club would help him challenge for major trophies as well.