Recent high-profile Chelsea signing unlikely to stay next season

Chelsea may reportedly have neared a decision on Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international looked an exciting signing when he joined Chelsea on loan in January, but he’s not had much impact in his time at Stamford Bridge so far.

And it now seems that the Blues are not planning to make Felix’s loan move permanent, according to Steve Kay of Football Transfers.

Felix has previously shown immense potential, but he struggled to perform at his best towards the end of his time with Atletico, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that his indifferent form has continued at Chelsea.

It’s generally been a miserable season for CFC, who are heading for a mid-table finish and no silverware, despite spending vast sums in the transfer market.

Felix was one of many big names brought to the club in January, which also followed a busy summer.

However, these Chelsea transfers have not had the desired effect and it’s not too surprising to see Football Transfers’ report state that barely anyone in the squad is safe this summer.