“Please come home” – Joe Cole calls for title-winning ex-Chelsea manager to return

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has named Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as an ideal appointment for the Blues to help them through this difficult period.

Graham Potter was recently sacked as Chelsea manager, with Frank Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge in an interim role until the end of the season.

However, it’s been a disaster for Lampard so far, with Chelsea losing all four games since he took over, and Cole is now looking ahead to a potential permanent appointment.

The former England international wants to see the Blues bring back Ancelotti, who is doing fine work in a second spell in charge of Real Madrid, while he also notably won the Premier League title and FA Cup double in his first season in west London back in 2009/10.

It remains to be seen if the Italian tactician would be tempted by the difficult rebuilding job required with this Chelsea squad, but it seems Cole is firmly of the belief that he could be just what the club needs right now.

“I love Carlo,” Cole told BT Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express. “He was actually one who I thought could possibly be on the list to come back here, you know? If you ever want a manager to soothe a club and to just rebuild it, he might fancy the challenge.

“Real Madrid could quite be just as insane to let him go if he doesn’t win the Champions League and he doesn’t put another pot on the table. I don’t know why you [Ferdinand] are looking at me like that – it’s Real Madrid, right? I’m clutching – Carlo, please come home.”