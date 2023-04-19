£80m star focused on potential Arsenal transfer but Newcastle could get welcome boost

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is reportedly focusing on a potential summer transfer window move to Arsenal, though Dean Jones has suggested that Champions League football could also help Newcastle United enter the running.

The England international is now surely at the point where he needs to leave West Ham for a bigger club, with the 24-year-old yet to play in the Champions League or win a major trophy in his career so far.

Arsenal would do well to bring in Rice this summer, and have previously been strongly linked with him by CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who stated that he could move for around £80million.

Newcastle also surely have the finances to compete for a player like Rice, and they’re not too far away now from sealing a place in the top four, which Jones believes could boost their hopes, even if the Gunners currently look like the favourites.

Declan Rice to Arsenal or Newcastle?
Speaking to Give Me Sport about Rice’s future, Jones said: “If they make the top four, obviously, it becomes more possible and they can join the conversation, but it still depends on the level of funding on such a deal.

“It will involve how the player himself views the project. It’s obviously an intriguing one, but from Declan Rice’s point of view, at the moment, all the focus is waiting for Arsenal to make an offer. That’s his preference. That’s what needs to happen first, and only once he knows the lay of the land on that one do I think he’ll really consider anything else.”

