Erik ten Hag handed huge boost during big week for Man United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has received a big boost ahead of a crucial week for his team as Marcus Rashford returned to training on Wednesday along with other Red Devils stars.

The England international pulled up holding his groin against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing in the following days that he was expected to be out for a few games.

Rashford missed last week’s 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla at Old Trafford and Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League away win against Nottingham Forest, but there appears to be the hope of him being involved in Thursday’s match with Sevilla in Spain.

The forward returned to team training on the eve of Thursday’s crunch Europa League quarter-final and the 25-year-old could feature at some stage, reports the Independent.

Rashford has been in tremendous form this season for Man United scoring 27 goals and assisting a further 10 across the 47 matches he has played. The Englishman’s return is coming at the perfect time as the Manchester club looks to go through to the next stage of both the Europa League and FA Cup this week.

In addition to Rashford’s return, Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer were also spotted in training on Wednesday, more good news that will be welcomed by Ten Hag.