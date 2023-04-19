Four clubs in race for Arsenal star but forward likes one in particular

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The future of Folarin Balogun at Arsenal is uncertain heading into the summer window as some of Europe’s biggest clubs circle around the striker should he leave the Gunners. 

Balogun has spent the 2022/23 campaign in France on loan at Reims and across the 32 matches he has played this campaign, the 21-year-old has scored 19 goals along with three assists.

The striker’s form has caught the attention of many clubs heading into the summer and according to Santi Aouna, Lille, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are all keen on the Arsenal star but there is one club in particular that Balogun would like to play for.

That is said to be Marseille, who are interested in signing the striker this summer, and Balogun is believed to be open to the idea of staying in France.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Man City will never get a better chance to win the Champions League
Crystal Palace fan tragically dies after being hit by a bus
Erik ten Hag’s simple reason for not being fazed by Man United’s Sevilla test

Should Balogun stay at Arsenal it would be very hard for the 21-year-old to get game time with the current forward players the Gunners have, therefore, it would be more beneficial for the youngster to move on for his development.

Given the striker’s current rise, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Arsenal to include a buy-back clause in Balogun’s next contract, but who that will be for remains to be seen.

More Stories Folarin Balogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.