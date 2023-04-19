Liverpool could sign Chelsea star for £50million fee, but there’s one potential stumbling block

Liverpool could reportedly seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher for a fee of around £50million this summer.

The England international is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea, despite looking so impressive during his time on loan at Crystal Palace last season.

It seems Gallagher is still highly regarded in the game, with Liverpool supposedly looking at both him and Blues teammate Mason Mount, according to a recent report from the Evening Standard.

Still, Gallagher won’t come cheap, with Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport that his asking price this summer will be in the region of £50m, while there could also be an issue with the player as he might take some convincing to leave London.

Of course, Liverpool are a huge name and Jurgen Klopp is a world class manager, so that could do the trick, but it will be interesting to see if Gallagher ends up receiving more tempting offers from elsewhere.

“I’m told around £50m is the ballpark figure Chelsea would be looking at for Gallagher,” Jones said.

“There are other factors that will determine where he ends up if he does indeed leave.

“One of the key factors will be that he’s very much a local lad and isn’t keen to leave the area. Anyone I speak to that knows him seems to think he’d still prefer to stay in London.”