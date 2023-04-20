Barcelona have made their decisions on three Chelsea stars ahead of summer transfer window

It’s been a hugely disappointing season for Chelsea Football Club, and there’s every chance that they won’t even make it into the European places for a Europa League tilt next season unless Frank Lampard can pull something out of the hat in the last few games.

The lack of continental games makes the Blues a difficult sell to players that they may wish to target, and makes the players they already have in situ susceptible to offers from other clubs.

According to Barca Universal, the Catalan giants had a delegation at Stamford Bridge earlier this week, though the fact that Chelsea were playing Real Madrid is likely to have been incidental.

The outlet note previous interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, N’Golo Kante, and Cesar Azpilicueta, and there are genuine reasons why all three might still have been of interest to Barcelona.

All three are unlikely to cost much in the way of transfer spend which is of obvious benefit, and they can strengthen the Catalans in key areas even if only as squad players.

However, a tweet from Relevo journalist, Toni Juanmarti, has suggested that there’s no longer any interest in Kante and Azpilicueta, and Aubemayang is no longer a priority for Barcelona.

En las últimas horas se ha especulado con los nombres de Azpilicueta y Kanté. Ya no son opciones para el Barça. Auba no es prioridad, pero no se le descarta al 100%. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) April 20, 2023

Of the three, if a deal is to be done, it would be with the striker, though it would appear any transfer is a long way from being concluded at this point.