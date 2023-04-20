Newcastle supporters have to be happy with the recruitment drive at the club and the seamless manner in which Eddie Howe has integrated the new players into his system.

Under Steve Bruce, St. James’ Park resembled a morgue, but now the Toon Army have the place rocking again and the players are responding on the pitch.

Howe needs to keep things on an upward trajectory so that, in time, the Magpies are challenging for all of the top honours available, but in order to do just that, he needs to ensure that recruitment remains spot on.

To that end, it’s a little surprising to see the Magpies being linked with an Arsenal flop who was believed to have an attitude problem.

Matteo Guendouzi is still only 24 years of age and currently plies his trade at French giants Marseille, signing for the club after spending a period on loan from the Gunners at the Ligue Un outfit.

According to L’Equipe (subscription required), aside from Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa are also tracking the star.

RMC Sport journalist, Fabrice Hawkins, has also suggested that a fee of €40m will likely secure Guendouzi’s services.

Aston Villa est prêt à faire une première offre de 30 M€ pour recruter Mattéo Guendouzi. ?Le club anglais a les moyens d'aller jusqu'à environ 40 M€ bonus compris. ?Unai Emery essaye d’obtenir l’accord de Guendouzi ? En cas de belle offre l’OM pourrait le laisser filer pic.twitter.com/Xm55mgr6Mt — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 11, 2023

Howe appears adept at his man-management, as a recent spat with Anthony Gordon during the Brentford game showed.

His explanation to journalists as to how the situation was dealt with hints at what potentially may be in store for Guendouzi should he decide to come back to the Premier League.

"I've got no issue with him at all" Eddie Howe says he's 'had a conversation' with Anthony Gordon after the winger looked frustrated at being substituted against Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/2tcZtLZ71c — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2023

The French star is certainly a feisty individual, though if he can apply himself in the correct manner, he can absolutely become a match winner for the Magpies.

With the other teams circling, however, it seems Newcastle will need to move quickly to ensure a deal gets over the line soon after the transfer window opens for business.