Arsenal have been linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Hammers in recent seasons, and he has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league.

It is no surprise that the top Premier League teams are looking to secure his services at the end of the season.

Rice wants to play for a club in the Champions League and the opportunity to join Arsenal is likely to be an attractive option for him.

Journalist Dean Jones has now revealed to GiveMeSport that the England international is very interested in a move to Arsenal at the end of the season.

Jones said: “He’s very interested in joining Arsenal. Chats with the manager and the captain are good PR for him, and it’s good for him to start relationship building ahead of the talks that will happen in the summer.”

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a reasonable fee with West Ham in the coming months now.

There have been rumours that West Ham could look to demand a premium for the England international at the end of the season. However, he has just over 12 months left on his current contract with the Hammers and his suitors are likely to pay over the odds for him.

The fact that the midfielder is keen on a move away from West Ham would certainly strengthen Arsenal’s negotiating position.

The Gunners need to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey and Rice would be a superb acquisition. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the North London club next season.

The Gunners will be playing in the Champions League next year and they will be hoping to challenge for major trophies. Signings like Rice will certainly boost their hopes of winning silverware.