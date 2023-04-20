Manchester United to compete with Newcastle for £45m-rated defender

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Goncalo Inacio at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented young defenders around Europe, and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Magpies.

Newcastle have one of the best defences in the Premier League this season and they are looking to add to their strengths in the summer window. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Sporting CP at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Portuguese defender is likely to cost around £45 million.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world, and they certainly have the financial resources to afford him. However, they will face competition from Premier League rivals, Manchester United, who are keen on signing the 21-year-old as well.

The Red Devils are expected to lose players like Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at the end of the season. Erik ten Hag will have to replace them adequately and add more quality to his defence.

Inacio would be a superb acquisition and the ideal understudy to players like Raphael Varane. The 21-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a future star and working under a manager like Erik ten Hag could help him fulfil his potential.

Eddie Howe has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career as well and Newcastle could be an attractive destination for him as well.

Both clubs and well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and it remains to be seen where the 21-year-old ends up.