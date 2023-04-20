Exclusive: Tottenham scouts “attentive” to potential transfer targets in particular market

Tottenham have been linked again with Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and Fabrizio Romano has offered his insight on the speculation in today’s free edition of the Daily Briefing.

Ugarte has impressed with Sporting and Romano says that Spurs often have a close eye on the Portuguese market in particular, pointing out their recent move to sign Pedro Porro.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will end up firming up their interest in Ugarte, but the 22-year-old Uruguay international certainly looks like a promising talent who could make an impact at a bigger club in a more competitive league.

It’s been a disappointing season for Spurs, so a signing like Ugarte could be ideal as they look to rebuild and bring in some younger players who can give the team a better future.

Discussing the Tottenham links with Ugarte, Romano said: “Manuel Ugarte has been linked again with Tottenham – these links are always there.

“I think it’s one or two years of Ugarte and Spurs links because Tottenham scouts are always attentive to Portuguese market, as with the Pedro Porro deal.

“They are following lot of players there, but for Ugarte any negotiation will be later in the window and not now.”

One imagines THFC would do well to get Champions League football if they want to land a talent like Ugarte, and a top four finish is not yet guaranteed.