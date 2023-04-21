Chelsea dealt big blow as number one manager candidate removes himself from race

Chelsea have received a blow in their hunt for a new manager as their number one target Julian Nagelsmann has distanced himself from the role at Stamford Bridge. 

The German coach had held multiple rounds of talks with the Premier League giants over becoming their manager from next season onwards but the former Bayern Munich boss has come to the decision that the job is not for him, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Nagelsmann is no longer available for talks and will look to take over at another club. Tottenham, Real Madrid and PSG are potential destinations for the German as he looks to keep away from the mess at Chelsea under their new ownership.

The West London club’s next manager will now likely be former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who held further talks with the Blues this week. According to the Independent, Todd Boehly was said to be impressed by the Argentine’s vision for the club and he now looks in good shape to get the job.

Pochettino’s stock took a hit at PSG but will now look to build it up again at Chelsea by bringing some order and stability to the mess – pending he gets the role.

