Liverpool to test European giants’ resolve with offer for player not for sale

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch this week and the Reds will reportedly submit an offer for the midfielder soon.

The Merseyside club will look to bring in several stars for the middle of the park this summer as they undergo a rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

Jude Bellingham was Jurgen Klopp’s number-one target but the Reds are said to be out of the race for the Borussia Dortmund star. Now Liverpool will try to bring in two or three alternatives and Gravenberch seems to be a name the Premier League club likes.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will test Bayern’s resolve with an offer after it was reported this week that the Dutch star is not for sale.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the journalist reported this week that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Gravenberch but the midfield star is not for sale in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel and the Bayern hierarchy are said to all believe in him, therefore, the Bavarian club will not listen to offers.

Before that, Sky Sports reported that Gravenberch is enthusiastic about the opportunity to steer his development back on track at Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player’s camp to sign him during the upcoming window.

Gravenberch’s future is clearly up in the air, but it is still hard to know if he will move during the summer window.