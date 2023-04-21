Moyes to be sacked, Hammers in official talks to land Portuguese manager

West Ham FC
There is a growing expectation that David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the season.

And according to recent reports, Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca, who is currently in charge of French side Lille, is in line to succeed the Scotsman.

French outlet Foot01 claim contact between the Hammers and Fonseca’s representatives has been ‘confirmed’ with talks set to continue until the end of the season.

The Londoners are believed to have their heart set on Fonseca, but his deal with Lille is not set to expire until 2024, so negotiations aren’t going to be easy to conclude.

Nevertheless, with a win percentage of 54% with Lille, the Hammers, should they be set on getting rid of Moyes, could do a lot worse when it comes to potential successors.

