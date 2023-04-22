Liverpool set to make Bayern Munich offer for 20-year-old midfielder

Liverpool are hopeful of making several summer signings in an effort to transform their side’s fortunes.

Witnessing a slump this season after the Reds’ form fell way below par, manager Jurgen Klopp is understood to be desperate to bring in multiple midfielders in order to add some much-needed youth and energy to the hub of his team.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount is reportedly a top target for the 2019-20 Premier League champions, as is Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, with the latter believed to be unhappy with his lack of playing time.

Gravenberch, 20, has managed just one Bundesliga start this season, and although he only joined from Ajax last summer, this year could see the Dutchman push for a move elsewhere.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, although the Bavarians have publicly said they do not want to lose the 20-year-old, Liverpool are set to ‘test the German’s resolve’ by making a formal bid.

It has not been reported how much the Reds will offer their European rivals but with Gravenberch currently valued at a modest £30m (Transfermarkt), his potential acquisition could prove to be a smart piece of business.

During his opening year at the Allianz Arena, Gravenberch, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to two goals in 27 games in all competitions.