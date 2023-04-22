(Photo) Anfield under construction as new stand takes shape

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Construction at Anfield is underway.

Liverpool’s home stadium is set to undergo some major changes as the club look to expand their overall seating capacity.

Work on the Anfield Road end has started and once completed, Anfield’s capacity will increase from 54,000 to 61,000 seats.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United have three-man goalkeeping shortlist to replace David De Gea
West Ham on verge of £17m windfall – £12m already received
Newcastle considering opening talks with two-time EPL winner ‘soon’

An image, taken and shared by BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, shows the initial outer works taking shape ahead of today’s Premier League match against Steve Cooper’s relegation-struggling Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are hopeful the stadium’s expansion can be completed in time for the start of next season.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.