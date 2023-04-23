Chelsea players excited by new managerial favourite but there could also be concern for some

Chelsea players are reportedly excited by the prospect of working under Mauricio Pochettino, who now seems to be emerging as the major favourite to take the job at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, and though things didn’t go entirely to plan in his time in the French capital, he has a good reputation in English football from his time in charge of Tottenham.

According to the Telegraph, it seems Chelsea’s players now seem to feel Pochettino looks the ideal candidate to take over after this hugely challenging season.

However, the report adds that it might not end up being good news for everyone, as Pochettino is likely to look to trim down this current squad quite heavily.

Some Chelsea players will surely be offloaded this summer as the new owners have perhaps gone a little over the top with their recent spending, meaning there are simply too many players to choose from in this squad.

It wouldn’t be easy for any manager to have such a large group to work with, so it’ll be interesting to see who survives and who doesn’t under Pochettino if he takes over.