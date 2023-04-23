Gary Neville ‘worried’ for Man United ahead of FA Cup semi-final vs. Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is not feeling overly confident ahead of the Red Devils’ FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United come into today’s important cup clash at Wembley off the back of an abysmal performance last Thursday which saw them crash out of the Europa League 5-2 (on aggregate) at the hands of six-time winners Sevilla.

Failing to book their place in what would have been their second semi-final of the season after already lifting the EFL Cup, Manchester United will know that today’s showpiece semi-final against Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls offers a chance at redemption.

More Stories / Latest News
“Doesn’t figure in Howe’s plans” – Midfielder expected to leave Newcastle this summer
Mason Mount contract wishes reported as midfielder demands £172k-a-week pay rise
Anthony Gordon tells of struggles trying to grow facial hair

It won’t be an easy task though. Brighton and Hove Albion are arguably one of the season’s standout sides. Not only do they remain in with a chance of qualifying for Europe themselves next season, but after playing some breathtaking football, the team from the south coast find themselves narrow favourites to reach this year’s FA Cup final.

As for Erik Ten Hag and his faltering Red Devils, ex-defender and pundit Neville has admitted to feeling ‘worried’ ahead of Sunday’s Wembley showdown.

Posting his support for his old side on social media, Sky Sports’ Neville hinted that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Seagulls come out on top.

Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

What are your pre-match predictions for today’s big game? – Let us know in the comments below.

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.