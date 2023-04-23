Juventus considering summer approach for Chelsea defender

Despite joining Chelsea just 12 months ago, defender Kalidou Koulibaly is already being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and one side reportedly appreciative of him is Juventus.

There are suggestions that the Old Lady, being long-time admirers of the Senegal international, are considering trying to bring him to Turin again having missed out on his signature last year.

Since joining Chelsea, Koulibaly, 31, has struggled at the heart of the Blues’ defence. Although currently ruled out with a thigh injury, with the Londoners looking to trim their bursting squad size down in the summer, Koulibaly has already been linked with a possible move away (Evening Standard).

And according to a more recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus are one side weighing up a potential summer approach.

Seeing Chelsea’s number 26 return to Serie A would not be a surprise. Koulibaly, although physically strong, doesn’t appear to have the pace required to compete in the Premier League and with Italian football played at a much slower pace, it may be wise for the 31-year-old to play to his strengths and consider a return to his old stomping ground.

During his first season with Chelsea, Koulibaly, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to three goals in 31 matches, in all competitions.