Newcastle vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Gordon on Magpies’ bench, Kane and Son start

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to square off in an important Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, have enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign, but after suffering a surprise 3-0 thrashing against Aston Villa last time out, there is a real need for the Geordies to return to winning ways.

And that is because both of today’s teams are fighting for what looks to be just one remaining Champions League qualification spot.

Title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City have all but sealed two of the league’s top four places, with Manchester United well on course to secure the third, so the winner of today’s game between fourth place and fifth place is set to have major implications in the race for Europe.

Consequently, ahead of the blockbuster encounter, which will take place at St James’ Park, both teams, who come in off the back of defeats, have named their starting 11s.

Newcastle United lineup vs. Spurs

Spurs lineup vs. Newcastle United

Today’s exciting game is set to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.