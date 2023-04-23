Real Madrid preparing new contract including £1bn clause for ‘extraordinary’ player

After signing him from Rennes for just £30m in 2020, Real Madrid will feel they have hit the jackpot with Eduardo Camavinga.

The Frenchman, who is the youngest player to represent his Les Bleus since 1914, has enjoyed a hugely impressive opening two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite being just 20 years old, the former Rennes sensation has settled into life in La Liga seamlessly and has already become one of the side’s most important and consistent players.

And eager to reward the young defender for his fine form, according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are set to offer Camavinga a new and improved deal that could include an eye-watering £1 billion release clause.

Real Madrid will prepare new contract proposal for Eduardo Camavinga in the next months. Salary will be improved; he only wants to stay despite Premier League clubs links. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid The plan is to include higher release clause, to be discussed soon; it could be €1B. pic.twitter.com/oouMqHGLgt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2023

It comes as no surprise that Real Madrid are keen to protect themselves against the possibility of Camavinga leaving.

The versatile defender is set to lead the club’s next generation of stars, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has already acknowledged just how important the Frenchman is to his plans.

Speaking to reporters after Los Blancos’ recent win over Celta Vigo; a game that saw Camavinga put in a world-class performance, Ancelotti, as quoted by Marca, said: “He’s a player with extraordinary qualities. He can play anywhere on the pitch, he’s special. He can play as a midfielder, or as a defender.”

During his first two seasons with Real Madrid, Camavinga, who has four years left on his current deal, has featured in 89 games, scoring twice and providing three assists along the way.