Decision in next few days as Mauricio Pochettino gives seriously impressive Chelsea interview

Chelsea are reportedly expected to make a decision on their next manager in the next few days, with former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino supposedly giving a seriously impressive interview.

The Argentine now looks the major favourite for the Chelsea job, with Julian Nagelsmann having pulled out when he felt he wasn’t in as strong a position as initially seemed, according to the Daily Mail.

Still, it’s easy to see why the Blues board might have ended up leaning towards Pochettino anyway, with the former Spurs manager already proving himself in the Premier League, unlike Nagelsmann.

Pochettino has also won honours at PSG, so all in all has more experience on his CV than Nagelsmann, who is still relatively early in his coaching career, even if he’s long been rated very highly.

Chelsea can’t afford to get their next managerial appointment wrong, with Graham Potter performing poorly when chosen as a surprise replacement for Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.

Pochettino would surely have been snapped up by another big club at some point, but it now looks like CFC could close in on his appointment this week.