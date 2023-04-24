Chelsea chief holds direct talks with Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd transfer target

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has personally intervened to hold direct talks with Blues midfielder Mason Mount over his future.

The England international is nearing the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and it’s not yet clear what the future holds for him as the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United supposedly show a serious interest in signing him, according to The Athletic.

Mount has had a fine career at Chelsea, though he’s one of a number of players who have suffered a major dip in form in this extremely challenging campaign for the club.

Still, it seems Boehly is eager to keep Mount and talks may have taken a step in a positive direction following his direct chat with the 24-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Given Mount’s contract situation, however, it could make sense for Chelsea to let him go this summer, or else they’d risk losing him for free in 2024.

There’s no doubt the former Derby County loanee could strengthen many other top clubs, with The Athletic also naming Bayern Munich as potential suitors, along with Chelsea’s rivals.

Arsenal would benefit greatly from strengthening their midfield with a younger player like Mount, whose quality and versatility could make him a great fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Man Utd might also do well to improve in that area of the pitch, with Mount perhaps ideal as a long-term successor to Christian Eriksen.

Liverpool also urgently need to strengthen in midfield, with Fabrizio Romano explaining that they could make 2-3 signings in that position this summer, with Mount alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as their main targets.