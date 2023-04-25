Neymar is said to be on Manchester United’s shortlist this summer as rumours ramp up of a possible exit from PSG for the Brazilian.

The Mirror reported recently that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is prepared to let Neymar and other stars leave as the club look to change their philosophy in order to win the Champions League.

After Chelsea were reportedly keen on talking to PSG about a deal for Neymar, Foot Mercato are now saying that Manchester United are looking at the Brazilian’s situation ahead of the summer.

The scenario of the 31-year old is not a simple one however – the winger has recurring injury issues (he is currently out with an ankle injury), has one of the highest wages in football at £956,000 p/week (per Capology), and also comes with plenty of baggage when it comes to endorsements and image rights.

The only glimmer of hope United fans could have about Neymar becoming a Red Devil is the potential Qatari takeover of the Manchester club, which could be a very big factor in him making the decision to switch Paris for Manchester.

In conclusion, the factors mentioned above are the big stumbling blocks over this possible transfer but with PSG willing to let Neymar leave this summer, don’t count anything out.