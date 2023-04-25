Opinon: Gesture from Tottenham players is not necessary and sums the club up

It really wasn’t the best day at the office for Tottenham when they travelled to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle this past weekend.

With both sides fighting for the Champions League places a close game might have been expected, but an incredible collapse from the visitors in the first 20 minutes saw the game over as a contest.

Such defeats are rare in football but they do happen. It’s the nature of the game after all. Some you win, some you lose.

However, the way in which Tottenham’s players have reacted to that defeat has been nothing short of an embarrassment, and sums up the state of the White Hart Lane outfit at present.

A statement put out on the official Tottenham Hotspur Twitter account not only has the players apologising to the supporters, but offering to refund the cost of their match tickets.

A grand gesture it may be but it’s an absolutely pathetic one too.

Since when should tickets be refunded when a team has had an abject afternoon and were clearly beaten by the better side.

What a dangerous precedent to set.

?? Antonio Conte: ? "They are used to it here. They do NOT want to play under pressure. They do NOT want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why!?" ? SPOT ON!#THFC | #COYS | #NEWTOTpic.twitter.com/sr6rd60j3x — Last Word On Spurs (@LastWordOnSpurs) April 23, 2023

In his rant before leaving the club, Antonio Conte hinted at the mindset of his players, and the release of the statement only emphasises their ‘soft’ approach.

Tottenham’s stars need to take their medicine and move on. It’s a man’s game for heaven sake.