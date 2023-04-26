Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League last night and Javi Gracia’s substitutions have been questioned after the game.

The newly appointed Leeds manager left Wilfried Gnonto on the bench despite the fact that Leeds were crying out for a quality attacking introduction.

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford was left baffled by Gracia’s decision and he believes that the manager should have introduced the Italian at some stage.

Even the Leeds United fans wanted to see the player in action and they were chanting his name during the game.

Beckford told BT Sport: “As soon as Luis Sinisterra got injured, you could hear the whole stadium just erupting with Willy Gnonto, they started singing his song. “There’s no doubting he’s a fans’ favourite. He’s a fantastic football player. He’s one of those players that as soon as he picks the ball up, he’s so direct, but he’s got such close control, such focus, such drive and passion. “And the fans buzz off that sort of stuff. That’s what you need, especially when you’re at home. “He was on the bench. I don’t know [why] if I’m brutally honest, I don’t know. “There was another opportunity to bring him on as well, which is when Brenden Aaronson came on. There were only two substitutions today and one of them was forced. “And that’s bizarre, especially when you can clearly see the players are getting a little bit tired, a little bit leggy, Leicester are starting to dominate the game. I don’t know, if I’m being brutally honest, I don’t know.”

The 19-year-old has been an important first-team player for Leeds this season and he has established himself as a fan favourite.

Leeds could have certainly used his pace and flair against Leicester City last night.

The Whites will be disappointed to have dropped two points against the Foxes, and it remains to be seen whether they can get back to winning ways in their upcoming matches.

Leeds are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they must do everything in their power to stay in the top flight.