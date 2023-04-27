Arsenal and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Belgian centre-forward Lois Openda at the end of the season.

A report via Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs are looking to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and they have identified the 23-year-old striker as a target.

Openda has been outstanding for Lens since joining the club at the start of the season from Club Brugge and he has a contract with them until the summer of 2027.

The French outfit are under no pressure to cash in on him and the likes of Arsenal and Villa might have to pay a premium in order to convince the French outfit to sell the player this summer.

Openda has 17 goals in Ligue 1 this season and he could be a quality long-term investment for the two English clubs.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a backup option to Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners are lacking in depth when it comes to the striking department and Openda could be the ideal alternative.

On the other hand, Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins this season.

The West Midlands club decided to part ways with Danny Ings earlier in the season, as they will have to bring in an alternative in the summer.

The 17-goal striker would be a useful player for both clubs, and it remains to be seen whether the Belgian is keen on a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.