14 goal striker who scored against Man City this season is being tracked by Man United ahead of potential £75m transfer

Man United are said to be tracking RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window as the Premier League club line up replacements for Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Man United’s forward line have struggled to produce goals this season and therefore have placed Openda on their transfer list for next summer, reports The Mirror.

The Leipzig star scored twice against Manchester City in a 3-2 Champions League group stage defeat last month and it is believed that Man United had scouts at the match to get a closer look at the 23-year-old star.

Overall, Openda has been a big success in Germany ever since making the £35m move from RC Lens this summer.

The Belgian international has produced 14 goals and three assists across 22 games in all competitions during the current campaign, which has caught the eye of several clubs around Europe.

One of those is believed to be Tottenham as they keep an eye out for a goalscorer following the departure of Harry Kane and with Brazilian striker Richarlison struggling to deliver goals.

However, it is Man United that need the player the most ahead of next season as they are also expected to lose both Sancho and Martial in 2024.

Following his bright start to life in the Bundesliga, Leipzig value the 23-year-old around the £75m mark and only time will tell if clubs are willing to match that valuation.