Luis Enrique is reportedly still in the running to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have given extensive detail on the current mood and feeling currently in the Spurs camp.

Enrique’s last management job was in charge of the Spanish national team, he left the role following their exit in the World Cup’s Round of 16 stage against Morocco last year.

Tottenham and their last manager Antonio Conte parted ways at the end of March, with Cristian Stellini taking over as interim head coach.

However, that wouldn’t last long and he would then be sacked following a 6-1 thumping by Newcastle United last weekend. This led to the club appointing Ryan Mason who will be in charge of Spurs temporarily until the end of the season.

Enrique is someone who’s won a number of honours in his time as manager, most of them with La Liga giants Barcelona. He’s attained a Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Spanish Cups during his time there.

Should Spurs be able to land the former Barca and Spain boss it would be a huge coup, you feel there’s not many better than him at the moment without a job.

So in that sense, it will be an immense challenge for Enrique if he were to reach an agreement with Spurs. However, he may well relish the thought of it and believe he’s the man to bring the club their first trophy since 2008.