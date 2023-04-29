PSG monitoring in form 21-year-old Arsenal attacker

French giants PSG are reportedly monitoring the performances of on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

That’s according to a recent written report from L’Equipe (via Football Transfers), who claim the Ligue 1 champions have added the Gunners’ hitman to their summer shortlist following an impressive campaign on loan with Reims.

After failing to become a regular under Mikel Arteta following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer, Balogun, 21, was forced to accept a season-long loan move outside of the Premier League in order to showcase his talent.

Joining Reims and being arguably their best player this season, the 21-year-old, who has scored 18 league goals in 31 games, has seen his stock rise.

However, unlikely to return to the Emirates and overtake Jesus as the Gunners’ preferred centre-forward, speculation surrounding the New York-born forward’s long-term future is beginning to mount.

And although Arteta is not at risk of losing the academy graduate for free due to the striker having two years left on his deal, failure to sign an extension would mean this summer is the club’s best chance of securing a decent transfer fee.

As for PSG, although their attacking line is one of the best in world football, with the futures of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jnr uncertain, now may be a good time for the Parisians to start looking to the future.