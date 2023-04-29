Exclusive: Bayern Munich would consider selling ex-PL ace to Chelsea if asked

Sadio Mane could be due a return to the site of his greatest success – the English Premier League – in the near future should Bayern Munich seriously entertain the prospect of a bid from Chelsea.

It’s worth emphasising that such an offer has yet to arise from the Blues, though Christian Falk did exclusively inform CaughtOffside that the Bavarian giants would be ‘willing to negotiate if asked’.

“Meanwhile, FC Bayern is looking for a buyer for Sadio Mané,” the reliable German journalist wrote.

“A trade with Osimhen would be appreciated but is unrealistic. Mané is said to earn €12m net in Munich. Naples doesn’t pay that.

“In Munich, however, people took notice, as it is said that Chelsea are interested in signing Mané. FC Bayern would be willing to negotiate if asked.”

That may seem a nightmare eventuality for Liverpool fans, with whom the Senegalese international enjoyed his best years in the sport, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and several other pieces of silverware.

Following a post-match bust-up with another ex-English top-flight star in Leroy Sane, however, it does seem as if Thomas Tuchel’s outfit is prepared to wash its hands of the highly talented wide man.

That’s a massive shame for a transfer that initially held so much promise ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Nonetheless, there’s no reason why Bayern’s loss couldn’t be a club like Chelsea’s gain – provided that Mane would be willing to move to a British club that isn’t Liverpool this summer.