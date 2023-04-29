Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa keen on 16-goal forward this summer

Marcus Thuram has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The French international attacker will be a free agent at the end of the season and the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are looking to sign him up.

According to a report from Calciomercato.it, Chelsea are looking to bring in a striker who can find the back of the net consistently and Thuram has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in the Bundesliga.

The World Cup finalist has 16 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues, especially on a free transfer.

Newcastle will also have to bring in a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson, and the French international certainly fits the profile. The Magpies have a top-quality striker in Alexander Isak and pairing him with the 25-year-old could sort out Newcastle’s attack for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa decided to part ways with Danny Ings midway through the campaign and Unai Emery is looking to bring in a proper replacement.

The West Midlands club have been overly reliant on Ollie Watkins this season. While Watkins has been in splendid form, he needs more support next season.

Thuram would be a superb acquisition for all three clubs and whoever ends up signing him would have a major bargain on their hands.

Chelsea and Aston Villa are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification next season and that could give Newcastle an advantage in the transfer race. The Magpies are currently pushing to finish in the top three this season.