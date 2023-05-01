“Don’t sing it” – Jurgen Klopp surprisingly asks Liverpool fans to stop singing song during matches

Diogo Jota saved Liverpool from embarrassment on Sunday afternoon as the Reds forward scored a last-minute winner to earn his side all three points despite being 3-0 ahead in the clash.

Liverpool built up that comfortable lead after just 15 minutes but Spurs made a gallant effort in the second half to come back and did so when Richarlison scored in the 93rd minute to make it 3-3 – before Jota scored the winner a minute later.

Despite the win, Jurgen Klopp was not happy with a chant the Liverpool fans were singing during the match and asked them to stop singing it until after the final whistle or when the game is nearly over.

“I have to say now, I love all of them but my song, don’t sing it!” the Reds boss said after the game. “If you want to sing it, sing it after the game in the bars, wherever.

“Because it is always like it is closing the game. We are 3-0 up and I hear ‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’. It is not over!

“It would be really nice if you could leave it for later and now it’s like 4-3, everyone is happy and we had in the final part of the game, the atmosphere was like an explosion that no one will forget that game ever. Let’s keep going.”

‘I’m so Glad (That Jurgen is a Red),’ sung to the tune of The Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’, became a fan favourite amongst Liverpool fans last season as the Merseyside club pushed for an unprecedented quadruple, and has remained a constant at matches ever since.

Klopp’s comments will come as a surprise to many Reds fans but they will be taken on board going forward.