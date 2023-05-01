West Ham United are reportedly open to selling Tomas Soucek at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 28-year-old is no longer an indispensable asset at the London club and the Hammers are willing to listen to offers for him.

The Czech Republic international made an immediate impact in the Premier League when he joined West Ham and he established themselves as a fan favourite at the club.

However, his form has been quite poor this season and the 28-year-old has chipped in with just two goals and three assists in the league.

The midfielder earns £67,000 a week at West Ham and the Hammers are probably hoping to cash in on him and invest the proceeds from the sale into a talented young midfielder with a higher ceiling.

Although Soucek has been an important player for West Ham since joining the club, the 28-year-old is lacking in technical ability and quality of the ball. West Ham have struggled to dominate proceedings in the middle of the park because of Soucek’s lack of composure and quality on the ball. His distribution skills have been sub-par as well.

The Hammers will lose Declan Rice at the end of the season and the England international wants to join a club playing in the Champions League. They will have to replace him adequately and bring in a central midfielder who can control games in the middle of the park.

Soucek could still be a useful option for the Hammers from the bench if the Hammers do not manage to offload him this summer. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.