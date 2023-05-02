Arsenal star’s reps planning transfer talks with the club at the end of the season

The agents of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun are reportedly planning to hold talks with the club at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Gunners ace is currently impressing on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims, and it now seems there is plenty of interest in him ahead of the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

See below as Romano discusses a number of major transfer sagas dominating headlines at the moment, including the future of another Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino, with Balogun’s future also seemingly in some doubt as the England Under-21 international seeks to clarify his situation this summer…

Balogun looks a huge prospect who could do a job for a number of top clubs in the Premier League or in Europe, but it’s not clear if he’d see a lot of playing time at the Emirates Stadium due to the competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of Balogun’s talks with Arsenal, but some fans may be concerned about potentially losing such a fine young talent, who could be the latest success story from their academy, along with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.