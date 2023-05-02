Man United closing in on continental superstar that they rank ‘higher than Victor Osimhen’

With only a few games left of the 2022/23 Premier League season to be played, talk will inevitably soon turn to the opening of the transfer window and which players – Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane for example – may end up where before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s sure to be another busy window with one move being the start of a revolving door of players switching clubs across Europe.

Erik ten Hag is believed to want a striker at Manchester United, with Sky Sports‘ Jamie Carragher suggesting Old Trafford is the only realistic destination for Kane.

In the quite likely event that Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, digs his heels in again and the chase for Kane becomes a long, drawn out affair, it opens up the possibility of the Red Devils going after other strikers that could be available.

Indeed, there’s one that apparently Man United are already tracking quite heavily and, according to Sky Sports Germany, the Premier League giants rank him ‘higher than (Napoli’s) Victor Osimhen.’

“United are pushing hard. They are on him,” Sky Sports Germany journalist, Florian Plettenburg, said.

“This is the club that is currently the most interested – even more than Bayern. At United, Kolo Muani is ranked higher than Victor Osimhen.”

It isn’t clear at this stage what sort of price Eintracht Frankfurt may want at this point, though reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that it would take a ‘crazy bid.’

Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of FC Bayern interest in Randal Kolo Muani; PL clubs are also tracking the French striker. ??? #transfers Eintracht won't accept €60/70m for Kolo Muani as they hope to keep him for one more year and sell after Euro 2024. Crazy bid or no chance. pic.twitter.com/ISD0jJ6FWf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2023

He is five years younger than Kane but has no Premier League experience, and United aren’t in a position to take any chances at this stage.