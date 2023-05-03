Barcelona man very close to joining surprise Premier League club

Outgoing Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany is very close to joining Premier League side Aston Villa after the Catalan club confirmed he will leave at the end of the season.

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that Alemany would leave the La Liga side on June 30 — a year before his contract was due to expire — to pursue a new “professional project”.

Reliable Barca journalist Gerard Romero reported on the same day that Aston Villa have made an astronomical offer to the 60-year-old and now The Athletic report that a deal for the Barca man to move to the Birmingham club ahead of next season is very close to being finalised.

? Aston Villa finalising deal for Mateu Alemany to join in senior football role from Barcelona this summer. Unclear how effects Johan Lange but Alemany works with sporting director Jordi Cruyff at #FCBarcelona & Lange well-regarded at #AVFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/IS5OjMt1Q9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 3, 2023

Alemany has been the director of football at the Camp Nou since 2021 and has helped oversee the transfers of stars such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha during a challenging financial period for the La Liga giants.

The role at Barcelona is a very, very hard one considering their financial issues and now the 60-year-old is about to embark on a very exciting journey with Aston Villa.

The Birmingham club look to be a side on the up and will be looking to have a big summer in order to push them on further under the leadership of the highly-regarded Unai Emery.