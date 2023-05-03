Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has also been linked with Manchester United in recent times.

The Netherlands international has shone in his time in Serie A and it seems Inter could cash in on him this summer due to their need to sell players, according to the print edition of Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Newcastle are said to have enquired about Dumfries, which perhaps suggests they’re looking for a long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier, who has done well since moving to St James’ Park, but who isn’t getting any younger.

Inter Live have previously linked Man Utd with an interest in Dumfries as well, and the Red Devils might also benefit from swooping for the 27-year-old this summer.

Dumfries could be an upgrade on both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, giving a more attack-minded option to Erik ten Hag next season.

Still, for now it may be that Newcastle are further ahead with their interest in Dumfries, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside that Dumfries would likely cost around €30-35million.