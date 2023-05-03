Liverpool yet to make a decision on the future of 20-year-old star

The signing of Fabio Carvalho was met with a lot of fanfare at Liverpool as the young talent was tipped to be a future superstar and was being pursued by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The former Fulham star was wanted by Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

However, it was the Merseyside club that won the race and things have not gone to plan in the time since.

The excitement of the signing rolled over into the start of the season as Carvalho was getting regular minutes and scored in back-to-back Premier League matches – which included a last-minute winner against Newcastle.

However, minutes have been hard to come by since.

Since the turn of the year, Carvalho has played just 69 minutes for Liverpool and rumours have emerged of the youngster leaving the club in the summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled to find a place in Klopp’s team as the forward areas are stacked whilst the Portuguese star is not a natural midfielder.

According to GOAL‘s Liverpool correspondent, Neil Jones, he states that Liverpool “insist no decision has been made at this stage” over the future of Carvalho.

However, a loan move is considered a real possibility next season as the 20-year-old looks to develop further in order to break into the Liverpool team.