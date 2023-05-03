What Eddie Howe has done with his Newcastle squad this season is nothing short of phenomenal.

It’s hard to square the difference in belief amongst the fan base and playing staff from where the club were at just 18 months ago under the ownership of Mike Ashley and with Steve Bruce at the helm as first-team manager.

The Magpies have once again taken flight and not before time. Whisper it quietly, the glory days of Keegan, Shearer, Ginola and Ferdinand et al could be on the way back to Tyneside.

Of course, for all of Howe’s nous on the pitch, the club wouldn’t be as financially healthy were it not for the studious ownership of Amanda Staveley and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who appear to be going about things in exactly the right manner.

St. James’ Park is rocking for every home game at present, and that’s likely to continue with the news that the club could announce record breaking revenues next season.

According to Football Insider, the 2023/24 campaign could see their revenue go up to as much as £265m for the season, eclipsing their previous best of 2021/22 which was just £180m.

A mixture of Premier League prize money, Champions League participation, new shirt sponsor and other commercial deals etc. is what will help to drive the club forward off the pitch.

From being almost down and out and definite candidates for relegation at one point, the phoenix has risen from the flames, and don’t bet against this being another stepping stone on the road to further glories.